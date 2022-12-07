New Found Gold launches bought deal financing at C$8/share
Dec. 07, 2022 4:43 PM ETNew Found Gold Corp. (NFGC), NFG:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) -5.9% post-market Wednesday after saying it entered into an agreement with underwriters led by BMO Capital, which agreed to buy 6.25M common shares on a bought deal basis at C$8.00 each.
The company granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the offering.
New Found Gold (NFGC) said it plans to use the net proceeds from the financing to continue its exploration and drilling efforts at its 100%-owned Queensway Project in Newfoundland.
New Found Gold (NFGC) recently confirmed higher gold grades at the Queensway site.
