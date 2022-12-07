New Found Gold launches bought deal financing at C$8/share

Dec. 07, 2022 4:43 PM ETNew Found Gold Corp. (NFGC), NFG:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Macro picture of a raw golden nugget found on a mine

plastic_buddha/E+ via Getty Images

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC-5.9% post-market Wednesday after saying it entered into an agreement with underwriters led by BMO Capital, which agreed to buy 6.25M common shares on a bought deal basis at C$8.00 each.

The company granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the offering.

New Found Gold (NFGC) said it plans to use the net proceeds from the financing to continue its exploration and drilling efforts at its 100%-owned Queensway Project in Newfoundland.

New Found Gold (NFGC) recently confirmed higher gold grades at the Queensway site.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.