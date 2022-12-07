Gamestop posts wider than expected loss as sales slow

Gamestop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was not able to overcome earnings expectations for the third quarter.

The video game retailer posted a $0.31 per share loss on $1.19B in sales for its fiscal third quarter, the latter reflecting an 8.5% year over year decline. Both figures fell short of consensus expectations that reflected a $0.28 loss per share and $1.35B in revenue. Software sales fell most sharply in the quarter, dropping from $434.5M in Q3 2021 to $352.1M in 2022. That decline, along with about a $43M slide in hardware sales, more than offset a modest rise in collectibles revenue.

More positively, the company highlighted cost-savings efforts, which it credited for a reduction in SG&A expense from 34.1% in Q2 to 32.7% at the close of Q3. Inventory levels edged slightly lower from the prior year to $1.13B from $1.14B.

Elsewhere, the company said “long-term debt remains limited to a low-interest, unsecured term loan associated with the French government’s response to COVID-19.”

Crypto and NFT efforts were not explicitly mentioned in the earnings release.

Shares of the Texas-based specialty retailer’s shares teetered between the red and black after hours as over 500K shares changed hands. The typically volatile stock moved between down about 2.5% to up just under 1%.

