Broadcom earnings expected to shed light on VMware acquisition
Dec. 08, 2022 7:00 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO), VMWBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is scheduled to deliver its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after the close of trading Thursday, and Wall Street is expecting the communications chipmaker to report earnings and sales growing over the same period a year ago.
- Analysts have a consensus forecast for Broadcom (AVGO) to earn $10.29 a share, excluding one-time items, on $8.9B in revenue. During the fourth-quarter of 2021, Broadcom (AVGO) earned $7.81, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $7.41B.
- The company will likely give an update on its ongoing $61B acquisition of cloud-based virtualization and management software developer VMware (NYSE:VMW). Broadcom (AVGO) asked European regulators to give their antitrust approval to the VMware (VMW) deal in November, while the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is said to be evaluating the deal's potential impact as a conglomerate in the chip sector.
