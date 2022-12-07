Why did Cassava Sciences stock jump today? Possible Alzheimer's data soon
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) closed up ~10% Wednesday as the biotech indicated it may have open-label study data on its Alzheimer's candidate simufilam ready by the end of the year.
- The company said it has completed drug administration in the trial of 200 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's.
- Participants are given simufilam 100mg twice daily over 12 months.
- Cassava (SAVA) is now awaiting analysis of the data by independent biostatisticians.
- Separately, there are two ongoing, placebo-controlled phase 3 trials of simufilam, RETHINK-ALZ and REFOCUS-ALZ. The former is examining the drug's impact of 52 week, while the latter, 76 weeks.
