Why did Cassava Sciences stock jump today? Possible Alzheimer's data soon

Dec. 07, 2022 5:09 PM ETCassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments

Amyloid plaques in Alzheimer"s disease

Artur Plawgo

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) closed up ~10% Wednesday as the biotech indicated it may have open-label study data on its Alzheimer's candidate simufilam ready by the end of the year.
  • The company said it has completed drug administration in the trial of 200 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's.
  • Participants are given simufilam 100mg twice daily over 12 months.
  • Cassava (SAVA) is now awaiting analysis of the data by independent biostatisticians.
  • Separately, there are two ongoing, placebo-controlled phase 3 trials of simufilam, RETHINK-ALZ and REFOCUS-ALZ. The former is examining the drug's impact of 52 week, while the latter, 76 weeks.

