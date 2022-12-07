First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) said Wednesday it agreed to sell its La Parrilla silver mine in Mexico to Golden Tag Resources (OTCQB:GTAGF) for as much as US$33.5M.

As part of the deal, First Majestic (AG) will receive more than 143.67M Golden Tag (OTCQB:GTAGF) shares at C$0.19 each, with an aggregate value of US$20M and representing ~40% of the outstanding shares in Golden Tag.

First Majestic (AG) will receive up to US$13.5M in three milestone payments in either cash or Golden Tag (OTCQB:GTAGF) shares, to be determined later.

La Parrilla is a fully permitted former producing mine complex consisting of five underground high-grade silver mines, and an open pit; the mine operated continuously from 2004 until 2019 when it was placed on care and maintenance due to low silver prices.

Given the increased mine production at Ermitano and Jerritt Canyon in 2023, First Majestic Silver (AG) should enjoy "a much better year ahead," Taylor Dart writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.