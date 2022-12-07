First Majestic Silver to sell La Parrilla mine for up to $33.5M

Dec. 07, 2022 5:14 PM ETFirst Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), GTAGF, FR:CA, GOG:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Silver bar, ingots and coins on financial report. Growth of silver on stock market concept.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) said Wednesday it agreed to sell its La Parrilla silver mine in Mexico to Golden Tag Resources (OTCQB:GTAGF) for as much as US$33.5M.

As part of the deal, First Majestic (AG) will receive more than 143.67M Golden Tag (OTCQB:GTAGF) shares at C$0.19 each, with an aggregate value of US$20M and representing ~40% of the outstanding shares in Golden Tag.

First Majestic (AG) will receive up to US$13.5M in three milestone payments in either cash or Golden Tag (OTCQB:GTAGF) shares, to be determined later.

La Parrilla is a fully permitted former producing mine complex consisting of five underground high-grade silver mines, and an open pit; the mine operated continuously from 2004 until 2019 when it was placed on care and maintenance due to low silver prices.

Given the increased mine production at Ermitano and Jerritt Canyon in 2023, First Majestic Silver (AG) should enjoy "a much better year ahead," Taylor Dart writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.