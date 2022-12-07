Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Oracle share Pentagon's $9B cloud awards

  • The Pentagon says that Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are winners in cloud computing contracts that could hit $9B through 2028.
  • That's the outcome of the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability contract considerations - a restart of the Pentagon's process after controversy over accusations of politicization in the JEDI contract. That had been awarded to Microsoft (MSFT), but the Defense Dept. then said amid delays (including legal challenges from Amazon) that technology had changed and it no longer met its needs.
  • The contract is intended to offer access to unclassified, secret and top-secret data to military personnel worldwide, and serve as a backbone for modern warn operations.

