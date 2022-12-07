Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft awarded $9B contracts from U.S. government

Dec. 07, 2022
  • Alphabet's Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been awarded contracts with a ceiling of $9B each, the U.S. Department of Defense said on Wednesday.
  • The contract is to provide the Department of Defense with cloud services across all security domains and classification levels.
  • The Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability will allow mission owners to acquire authorized commercial cloud offerings directly from the Cloud Service Providers contract awardees, the DoD said.
  • The expected completion date is June 8, 2028.
  • Washington Headquarters Services is the contracting activity.

Comments (4)

