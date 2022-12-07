Relmada Therapeutics tumbles 37% post market on late-stage depression drug data

Dec. 07, 2022 5:30 PM ETRelmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

arrow dive into ground

JONGHO SHIN

  • For the second time, a phase 3 trial of Relmada Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:RLMD) depression candidate REL-1017 has failed.
  • Shares are down 37% in after-hours trading.
  • Top-line results from the RELIANCE I study showed the candidate missed its primary endpoint, statistically significant improvement in depression symptoms compared to placebo acoording to the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS).
  • REL-1017 is under investigation as an adjunct to standard antidepressants.
  • As in the RELIANCE III trial that reported in October, there were two study sites where the placebo significantly outperformed the treatment arm.

Comments

