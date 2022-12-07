SAB Biotherapeutics announces $7.9M private placement of stock

Dec. 07, 2022 5:29 PM ETSAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) on Wednesday announced a private placement of ~7.3M shares and warrants to buy an equal number of shares for aggregate gross proceeds of ~$7.9M.
  • Existing SAB (SABS) investors and new institutional investors participated in the private placement.
  • The warrants will be exercisable starting six months from the date of issue and will be exercisable, in whole or in part, at an exercise price of $1.08/share.
  • The warrants will expire five years from the date of issue.
  • Net proceeds will be used to advance SAB's (SABS) pipeline of its first-in-class product candidates for Clostridioides difficile and type 1 diabetes, as well as for working capital.
  • The private placement closed December 7.

