Persistent concern about next week's Federal Reserve meeting weighed on stocks again during Wednesday's trading. The S&P 500 slipped for the fifth consecutive session, with the Nasdaq pushing lower as well. The Dow eked out a fractional gain.

Turning to individual stocks, shares of Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) more than doubled after the company announced strong clinical trial data. Meanwhile, Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) posted a double-digit percentage gain following its earnings report.

On the downside, Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) plunged more than 40% after an agreement among its creditors raised bankruptcy concerns. At the same time, Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) sank to a new 52-week low following the release of disappointing quarterly results.

Standout Gainer

The release of clinical data sent shares of Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) soaring, with the stock skyrocketing 166%.

The company said its PRA023 product showed strong efficacy and favorable safety in two mid-stage trials. The studies looked at the drug in patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

RXDX finished Wednesday's trading at $95.80, an advance of $59.74 on the session. The stock also reached an intraday 52-week high of $111.99.

Standout Decliner

The fear of a potential bankruptcy triggered a mass investor exodus out of Carvana (CVNA), with the stock dropping 43%. This followed a cooperation agreement between the top creditors for the online car retailer, a move that raised red flags for Wall Street experts.

According to Bloomberg, Apollo and PIMCO, along with other large creditors, have reached the cooperation deal meant "to present a united front in restructuring negotiations."

In response to the headlines, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham said, "Combined with the fact that many CVNA bonds have been trading at ~50 cents on the dollar, indicating investors see a high probability of default, we view this news negatively for the CVNA shares."

Basham added: "We believe these developments indicate a higher likelihood of debt restructuring that could leave the equity worthless in a bankruptcy scenario (pre-packaged or otherwise), or highly diluted in a best case."

The latest developments sent CVNA crashing $2.88 to close at $3.83. The session also saw the stock hit an intraday 52-week low of $3.55. Overall, shares have plunged 98% in 2022.

Notable New High

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) advanced in the wake of its latest earnings report, surging to a new 52-week high. With a better-than-expected quarterly profit and a strong outlook, shares of the sporting goods retailer rose 15%.

ASO issued a mixed report for Q3, with earnings that topped analysts' consensus, despite a sluggish revenue performance. The company saw its top-line total fall 6% from last year, with comparable sales that dropped 7.2%.

Looking ahead, ASO raised its full-year earnings forecast, saying it now expects adjusted EPS of $7.50 to $7.65. Previously, the firm was looking for a result between $6.75 and $7.50.

On the news, ASO soared $7.57 to close at $56.87. During the session, the stock also reached an intraday 52-week high of $57.57. For 2022 as a whole, shares have climbed nearly 29%.

Notable New Low

Disappointing quarterly results spurred selling in Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI). Shares of the gun maker sank almost 20% to reach a new 52-week low.

With its Q2 results, SWBI missed expectations on both the top and bottom lines. This came as margins compressed and the company experienced a 48% sales decline

The massive drop in sales came as demand for firearms normalized after a spike last year. Meanwhile, the company also blamed a general consumer slowdown, fueled in part by high inflation and rising interest rates.

Dragged down by the results, SWBI slumped to an intraday 52-week low of $9.48. Shares ticked just off this mark before the close, concluding the session at $9.49, a decline of $2.31 on the day.

Wednesday's slide reversed gains posted over the past two and a half months, adding to weakness shown earlier in the year. The stock has fallen nearly 48% in 2022.

For more of the day's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.

Comments (1)

