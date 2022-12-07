Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) said Wednesday it expects to generate net income of $1.12/share next year, flat compared with its current forecast for 2022 and slightly below the $1.14 analyst consensus for FY 2023, citing "significantly higher" interest expenses.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) expects to return $1.13/share in annualized dividends and opportunistic stock buybacks to shareholders in 2023.

The company also guided for $7.7B of adjusted EBITDA, up from $7.5B from the 2022 forecast, with expectations to end 2023 with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4x, well below its long-term target of 4.5x.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) sees higher interest expense knocking $0.15/share off its guidance for 2023 distributable cash flow to $2.13/share, down from its 2022 forecast of $2.17 DCF/share; absent the impact of interest expense, DCF/share would have improved 5% Y/Y.

For 2023, the company estimates every $1/bbl change in the average WTI crude oil price impacts DCF by ~$9.1M and each $0.10/MMBtu change in the price of natural gas impacts DCF by ~$1.3M.

