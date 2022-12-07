Esports Entertainment chairman and CEO departs

Dec. 07, 2022 6:06 PM ETEsports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) on Wednesday announced the departure of Grant Johnson from his position as chairman and chief executive officer, effective December 3, 2022.
  • Jan Jones Blackhurst will assume the role of chairman of the board of directors, the company said.
  • Esports' board said it is evaluating several individuals to be the next CEO but has identified an interim candidate to fill in for the mean time.
  • The company, which has been divesting its iGaming assets in Spain and UK, also added that the new CEO will be tasked with assessing value and determining next steps for the remaining iGaming assets.

