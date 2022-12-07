Baytex Energy sets 2023 exploration spending up to C$650M

Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF) said Wednesday its board approved FY 2023 exploration and development spending of C$575M-C$650M, which is designed to generate average annual production of 86K-89K boe/day, a 4% increase at the midpoint from forecast 2022 production guidance.

The company plans to direct 65% of exploration and development spending to light oil assets and 35% to heavy oil assets, which includes ~15% of the 2023 capital program directed to its Peavine Clearwater assets.

After generating record free cash flow in 2022 of C$650M, the company expects to generate ~C$450M of free cash flow in 2023 based on the forward strip.

Baytex (OTCPK:BTEGF) currently allocates 25% of free cash flow to share buybacks and 75% of free cash flow to debt reduction; the company expects to reach net debt of $800M by mid-2023, at which point it plans to increase direct shareholder returns to 50% of free cash flow and accelerating its stock buyback program.

Under its current five-year plan and based on a constant US$80/bbl WTI price, Baytex (OTCPK:BTEGF) expects to generate ~C$3.1B of cumulative free cash flow.

Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF) may be able to generate US$575M in free cash flow over the next five quarters, Elephant Analytics writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

