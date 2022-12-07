Chevron (NYSE:CVX) said Wednesday it set a FY 2023 capital spending budget of $17B, at the top end of its $15B-$17B medium-term range and up more than 25% from expected spending in 2022.

Chevron (CVX) said Upstream capex includes more than $4B for Permian Basin development and ~$2B for other shale and tight assets.

The budget also includes ~$2B to projects that reduce carbon emissions or raise renewable fuels production capacity, more than double the 2022 budget.

The company's total spending next year will be considerably above the 2020-21 pandemic years, but still roughly just half the $30B annual average of the 2012-19 period.

"Our capex budgets remain in line with prior guidance despite inflation," Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth.

