Lab-grown diamond maker Adamas One downsizes IPO to $29M from $34M

Dec. 07, 2022 7:26 PM ETSIGBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos

Lab-grown diamond producer Adamas One (JEWL) has set a share price for a downsized proposed $29M initial public offering.

According to its latest prospectus, Adamas now intends to offer 2.5M shares priced at $4.15 per share, which would raise around $10M. Underwriters would receive a 45-day option to buy up to 368K additional shares at the IPO price to cover any over-allotments.

Selling stockholders plan to offer an additional 4.5M shares also priced at $4.15 apiece, which would raise them around $19M. Adamas One would not receive any proceeds from that sale.

Adamas One has been approved to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol JEWL. Alexander Capital and Network 1 Financial Securities are serving as lead bookrunners.

Based in Arizona, Adamas One produces lab-grown, ethically sourced diamonds for jewelry and industrial purposes.

Last month, Adamas One said that it planned to raise around $15M from its IPO if shares were priced in the middle of a proposed $4.50 to $5 range. Selling stockholders would have raised around $19M, which would bring the aggregate total of the deal to approximately $34M.

Last month, online diamond merchant Blue Nile, which sells lab-grown and natural diamonds, agreed to be bought by Signet Jewelers (SIG) for $360M in cash.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.