Japanese marketing firm Warrantee files for upsized $20M US IPO

Japanese marketing research firm Warrantee (WRNT) has submitted a new F-1 filing with the SEC for a proposed upsized $20M US initial public offering.

Warrantee said it was re-submitting the application to reflect a 2-for-1 stock split conducted on Nov. 29. The company now intends to offer 5M American Depositary Shares at $4 per ADS, which would raise $20M.

Underwriters would be given a 45-day option to buy up to 750K additional ADSs at the public price. Network 1 Financial Securities is serving as lead bookrunner.

The company has been operating in the red. For the year ended March 31, 2022, Warrantee reported a net loss of $800K on revenue of $2M.

Based in Osaka, Japan, Warrantee offers buyers of client products extended warranties in exchange for user data.

In June, Warrantee filed to raise $15M through a US IPO.