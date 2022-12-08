Singapore-based proptech Ohmyhome files for $15M US IPO

Singapore-based proptech Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) has filed for a proposed $15M initial public offering on the US market.

Ohmyhome said in a filing that it plans to offer 3.3M shares priced between $4 and $5 per share, which would raise $15M if priced at the midpoint.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Ohmyhome operates a "one-stop-shopping" property platform in Singapore and Malaysia that provides brokerage, listing, mortgage referral, home renovation, home furnishing, legal and insurance referral services.

The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol OMH. Spartan Capital Securities is serving as lead bookrunner.

For the six-month period ended June 30, Ohmyhome reported a net loss of $627K on revenue of $2.4M.

Fellow Singapore-based property company Prime Skyline (PSE), which provides building envelope services in Southeast Asia, is also seeking a US listing. The company filed in September for a proposed $18M IPO.