Bankers for Elon Musk are weighing new margin loans backed by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock to replace some of the high-interest debt he took on in a $44B acquisition of Twitter (TWTR), Bloomberg reports.

That would be a move to lighten the load of some $13B in debt that adds up to about $1.2B in annual interest costs for the social-media company.

That debt pile has been hanging around the necks of bankers who largely had to use their own money, after a shift in the credit markets made that $13B hard to syndicate. The bankers aren't expected to try to offload any of that debt to institutional investors until the new year.

So far, Bloomberg notes, the focus is on how to replace $3B in unsecured debt at an eye-opening interest rate of 11.75% in particular.

That $13B in total Twitter deal debt sits at Twitter's (TWTR) corporate level, but any margin loans against Tesla stock would be taken by Musk in a personal capacity - though it may make sense for the billionaire, as he has a substantial amount of money tied up in Twitter equity.