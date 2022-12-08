Japan’s economy shrinks less than expected in third quarter
Dec. 08, 2022
- The Japanese economy shrank 0.2% Q/Q in the three months to September 2022, compared with flash data of a 0.3% fall and after a 1.1% growth in the previous period.
- The government’s first preliminary estimate released in November was a 1.2% decline.
- This was the first GDP contraction since Q3 2021, due to global inflation pressures and the weakness in the yen.
- The latest figure came amid an upward revision of both government spending (0.1% vs flat reading in the first estimate and after a 0.7% rise in Q2) and net trade with exports growing faster than initially anticipated (2.1% vs 1.9% in the flash figure and after a 1.5% previously).
- Meantime, private consumption was sluggish (0.1% vs 0.3% in the initial print and after a 1.7% rise in Q2), hit by another COVID wave in August and despite efforts from the government to step up support for households.
- Japan’s economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter as global recession risks, China’s faltering economy, a weak yen and higher import costs hurt consumption and businesses.
