Japan current account turns to deficit

Dec. 08, 2022 12:45 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Japan reported a JPY64.1 billion deficit in its unadjusted current account balance, government data showed. 
  • Turning negative for the first time since June and missing expectations for a surplus of JPY 623.4 billion as the country’s imports outpaced exports, while rising inflation dampened the economic momentum.
  • October’s figure also followed a current account surplus of JPY 909.3 billion in September and JPY 1.735 trillion in October last year.
  • Meanwhile, Japan posted a primary income surplus of JPY 2.826 trillion in October and a secondary income deficit of JPY 292 billion. 
  • ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY.

