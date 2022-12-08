Japan current account turns to deficit
Dec. 08, 2022 12:45 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Japan reported a JPY64.1 billion deficit in its unadjusted current account balance, government data showed.
- Turning negative for the first time since June and missing expectations for a surplus of JPY 623.4 billion as the country’s imports outpaced exports, while rising inflation dampened the economic momentum.
- October’s figure also followed a current account surplus of JPY 909.3 billion in September and JPY 1.735 trillion in October last year.
- Meanwhile, Japan posted a primary income surplus of JPY 2.826 trillion in October and a secondary income deficit of JPY 292 billion.
- ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY.
