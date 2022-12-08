Alpha & Omega announces executive leadership transition

Dec. 08, 2022 1:03 AM ETAlpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Alpha and Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) said that its board approved a leadership transition plan in which Dr. Mike Chang, currently Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board, will serve as Executive Chairman of AOS, and he will transition the role of Chief Executive Officer to Mr. Stephen Chang, currently the President of AOS.
  • The leadership transition will be effective on March 1, 2023.
  • As a full-time Executive Chairman, Dr. Chang will continue to be deeply involved in AOS by focusing more on strategic matters such as key relationships with critical partners and customers of AOS and technology development essential to ensure sustained and long-term growth. Dr. Chang will also continue to serve as Chairman of the board.

