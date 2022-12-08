Asia-Pacific markets mixed as S&P posts 5th straight decline

Japan -0.40%. Japan final Q3 GDP -0.8% q/q annualized (Q2 was +0.9%).

China -0.13%.

Hong Kong +3.04%.

Australia -0.75%. Australian October exports and imports both fell, trade surplus higher than expected.

India +0.08%.

Overnight on Wallstreet, The NASDAQ index close lower for the fourth consecutive day, the S&P index closed lower for its fifth consecutive day. Dow Industrial Average rose 0.53 points or 0.00% at 33596.86. S&P index fell -7.48 points or -0.19% at 3933.87 and NASDAQ index fell -56.33 points are -0.53% at 10958.56.

Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday after sinking to their lowest level this year as U.S. production and gasoline inventories ticked up at the same time concerns grew that economic slowdowns would weaken fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were up 62 cents or 0.8% at $77.79 per barrel by 0130 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 69 cents or 1% to $72.70 per barrel.

Gold prices eased on Thursday as the dollar recovered slightly, while market participants await further direction on U.S. rate hikes from the Federal Reserve meeting next week.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,783.50 per ounce, as of 0248 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Wednesday supported by a pullback in the dollar and U.S. bond yields. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,795.10.

Spot silver inched 0.6% lower to $22.60, platinum lost 0.2% to $1,000.67 and palladium was flat at $1,844.20.

U.S. futures mostly higher. Dow Jones +0.01%; S&P 500 +0.01%; Nasdaq -0.01%.