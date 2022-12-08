Hello Group reports Q3 earnings beat; initiates Q4 revenue guidance
Dec. 08, 2022 1:44 AM ETHello Group Inc. (MOMO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hello Group press release (NASDAQ:MOMO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.37 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $454.5M (-14.0% Y/Y) beats by $22.62M.
- Monthly Active Users on Momo application were 108.8M in September 2022, compared to 115.5M in September 2021. MAU on Tantan application were 20.9M in September 2022.
- For the Momo app total paying users was 8.4M for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 9.3M for the same period last year. Tantan had 2.0M paying users for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.9M from the year ago period.
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.15 billion to RMB3.25 billion, representing a decrease of 14.3% to 11.5% year-over-year.
