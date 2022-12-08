Gilead's Kite Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo announce partnership revision
Dec. 08, 2022 2:44 AM ETDaiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (DSKYF), DSNKY, GILDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Kite Pharma, a Gilead Company (NASDAQ:GILD), and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:DSNKY) jointly announced the revision of their 2017 partnership pact, which gave Daiichi Sankyo exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Yescarta in Japan.
- Kite was acquired by Gilead Sciences (GILD) later in 2017 after the Daiichi Sankyo partnership agreement.
- Per the current terms, Daiichi Sankyo to transfer Yescarta marketing authorization in Japan to Gilead Sciences K.K.
- A Kite Cell therapy business unit at Gilead Sciences K.K. will manage the sales and promotion activities of the product in Japan after the Marketing Authorization transfer.
Kite’s manufacturing facility in El Segundo, California, U.S., has been approved by Japanese regulatory authorities to manufacture Yescarta for the Japanese market, and it is expected that supply will commence in early 2023.
Comments