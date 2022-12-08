NextEra Energy Partners announces $500M in convertible senior notes due 2026
Dec. 08, 2022 2:51 AM ETNextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) announced an offering of $500M in aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private placement.
- Holders may convert all or a portion of their notes at any time prior to their maturity date in principal amounts equal to $1,000 or an integral multiple thereof.
- Company intends to use the net proceeds to fund a portion of its previously announced acquisition of a 1,080-megawatt net interest in a renewable portfolio, to repay a portion of the borrowings under the corporate revolving credit facility, to pay the initial cost of the capped call transactions described below and for general partnership purposes.
