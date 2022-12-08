Green Shift Commodities announces $1.5M private placement
Green Shift Commodities (OTCPK:UWEFF) to complete a non-brokered private placement on a best efforts basis of units at a price of $0.15 per unit for minimum gross proceeds of $1.5M.
Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for 24 months following the date of issuance.
Net proceeds to advance its battery commodity and uranium portfolio projects, working capital and general corporate purposes.
Offering is anticipated to occur on or about December 22, 2022.
