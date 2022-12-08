Ioneer and Shell Canada Energy sign MOU for sulphur supply
Dec. 08, 2022 3:04 AM ETioneer Ltd (IONR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- An emerging lithium-boron supplier, Ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) signs MOU with Shell Canada Energy for sale of sulphur to Ioneer for its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Esmeralda County, Nevada.
- Under the MOU, Ioneer will purchase up to 500,000 tonnes of high-quality sulphur annually from Shell, which would fulfil the estimated annual sulphur requirement for the Project.
- Ioneer and Shell also intend to collaborate through strategic initiatives focused on accelerating the energy transition.
- Peter Zissos, GM Global Sulphur & Thiogro from Shell, highlighted, "We are excited to expand our partnership with Ioneer to include the sale of sulphur while collaborating on various decarbonisation solutions. Sulphur's second largest use is for mining, including for the extraction of EV metals like lithium. With safe and reliable delivery of sulphur to customers like Ioneer, Shell Sulphur Solutions is delivering inputs critical for renewable energy production and management."
