European markets trade lower mirroring pensive US mood; yields see a bounce

Dec. 08, 2022 4:27 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

London -0.13%

Germany -0.03%

France -0.01%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.23%, with oil and gas stocks adding  while utilities shed.

Coming up in the session: A rather empty calendar day coming up in Europe today. ECB president Lagarde is scheduled to speak at 1200 GMT.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to issue a 50 basis point interest rate hike next week. 

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than four basis point to 3.45%.

Germany’s 10-year yield little changed to 1.79%.

Britain’s 10-year yield up more than three basis points to 3.08%.

