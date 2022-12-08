Uniti Group prices $300M convertible notes
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) has priced its previously announced offering of $300M aggregate principal amount of 7.50% convertible senior notes due 2027.
- The company granted to the initial purchasers of the convertible notes an option to purchase up to an additional $45M aggregate principal amount of the convertible notes during a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first day on which the convertible notes are issued.
- Offering is expected to settle on December 12, 2022.
- The company expects to use $20.7M of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes.
- Stock down 0.58% pre-market.
