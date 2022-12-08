Uniti Group prices $300M convertible notes

Dec. 08, 2022 3:47 AM ETUniti Group Inc. (UNIT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
  • Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIThas priced its previously announced offering of $300M aggregate principal amount of 7.50% convertible senior notes due 2027.
  • The company granted to the initial purchasers of the convertible notes an option to purchase up to an additional $45M aggregate principal amount of the convertible notes during a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first day on which the convertible notes are issued.
  • Offering is expected to settle on December 12, 2022.
  • The company expects to use $20.7M of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes.
  • Stock down 0.58% pre-market.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.