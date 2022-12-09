Tesla Shanghai plant's monthly domestic deliveries soared 263.3% m/m in November
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) delivered 62,493 vehicles to Chinese customers from its Shanghai plant in November − a 263.3% gain from October levels, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) reported Thursday. However, the factory's exports to other countries fell 30.7% month over month during the same period to reach 37,798.
- The latest numbers provide expanded details to figures released earlier this week that showed the Shanghai factory delivered a total of 100,291 vehicles during November, a new monthly record.
(Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly compared the Shanghai factory’s November domestic Chinese shipments to the plant’s total October output (foreign and domestic) and erroneously reported that shipments fell 12.85% month over month. In reality, domestic shipments rose 263.3%.)
