Tesla's China sales drop sequentially to 62,493 vehicles: CPCA Report

Dec. 08, 2022 4:08 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw a sequential decline of 12.85% as the automaker delivered 62,493 China-made vehicles in November and its Shanghai plant exported 37,798 vehicles, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) reported Thursday.
  • That follows the company's record monthly sales in China where 100,291 vehicles were sold during November, a new single-month high.
  • Retail sales of all new energy passenger vehicles in China were 598,000 units in November, meaning that Tesla's market share for the month was 10.45%, up from 8.39% in the same month last year and 3.09% in October.
  • From January to November, Tesla delivered 397,844 vehicles in China, up 59.05% from 250,141 in the same period last year.
  • In the first 11 months, Tesla's Shanghai plant exported 257,225 vehicles, with figures unavailable for the same period last year.
  • SA contributors give Tesla (TSLA) a Hold rating, while Wall Street analysts give it a Buy rating. The stock also has a Seeking Alpha Quant rating of Hold, with the lowest factor grades given to valuation and momentum.
  • TSLA shares are down 0.5% in pre-market on Thursday.

