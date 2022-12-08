Coinbase expects revenue to fall at least 50% from 2021
Dec. 08, 2022 4:15 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong in an interview with Bloomberg stated that “Last year in 2021, we did about $7 billion of revenue and about $4 billion of positive EBITDA, and this year with everything coming down, it’s looking, you know, about roughly half that or less.”
- The slide in revenue is already anticipated by analysts with FY22 revenue expected at $3.18B, down 59% Y/Y.
- In Q3 2022, the company reported $576M in revenue, down 50% Y/Y and 63.5% was derived from trading revenue. Q3 trading revenue of $366M is down 66.4% Y/Y and total trading volume is $159B,down 51% Y/Y.
The trading revenue has been under pressure due to the prolonged crypto winter and waning investor confidence.
Bitcoin has lost 64% in the year and cryptos appear to have hit the bottom of the bear cycle. on Nov. 22 with total market capitalization dropped to long-term lows of around $821B or 73% off its peak.
The continuing ripple effects from multiple bankruptcies this year, including the recent collapse of rival exchange FTX aggravated cryptos fall.
COIN -84% YTD.
