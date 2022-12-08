Roche Alzheimer's disease cerebrospinal fluid tests get FDA nod

Dec. 08, 2022

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) tests for diagnosing the disease.
  • The Swiss pharma giant said that the Elecsys beta-Amyloid (1-42) CSF II (Abeta42) and Elecsys Phospho-Tau (181P) CSF (pTau181) assays measure two biomarkers of AD, beta-amyloid and tau proteins, in adults ages 55 and older being evaluated for the disease.
  • The Elecsys AD CSF tests achieve 90% similarity with the Amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) scan imaging and potentially may provide a affordable and accessible routine option to confirm the presence of amyloid in the brain, compared to PET scan.
  • Roche added that the tests will be available on the cobas fully automated immunoassay analyzers.
  • The tests are already registered in 45 countries, including those accepting the CE Mark, according to the company.
  • In July, the FDA granted breakthrough device designation to Roche's Elecsys Amyloid Plasma Panel for measuring Alzheimer's biomarkers from a blood sample.

