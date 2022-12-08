UpHealth says reverse stock split to effect changes to warrant terms
Dec. 08, 2022 4:40 AM ETUpHealth, Inc. (UPH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) said on Wednesday that the previously announced reverse stock split of the company's issued and outstanding common stock approved by its board and the company's stockholders on December 5, 2022.
- Each ten shares of common stock will be combined and reconstituted into one share of common stock will effect proportionate adjustments to its outstanding warrants.
- The company's warrants, traded on the NYSE under the symbol UPH.WS, will be reduced at a ratio of 1-for-10.
- The exercise price of each warrant will increase from $11.50 per share to $115.00/share.
- The company’s common stock is expected to commence trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on December 9, 2022, under the existing trading symbol “UPH.”
