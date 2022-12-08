Relief Therapeutics makes key appointments
Dec. 08, 2022 4:52 AM ETRelief Therapeutics Holding AG (RLFTY), RLFTFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) (OTCQB:RLFTY) appoints Jack Weinstein , MBA, to CEO, and Jeremy Meinen, CPA to CFO, effective immediately.
- Jack Weinstein , MBA, joined Relief in October 2020 as its U.S.-based CFO and treasurer. He brings over 40 years of wide-ranging executive management expertise, including as a chief financial officer, investment banker and consultant in the biopharmaceutical industry.
- Jeremy Meinen, CPA, joined Relief in April 2020 as ad-interim chief financial officer. Prior to joining Relief, Mr. Meinen provided financial consulting, controlling and auditing services to companies in various industries.
