Lectra acquires majority of the capital of TextileGenesis
Dec. 08, 2022 4:58 AM ETLectra SA (LCTSF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lectra (OTC:LCTSF) agrees to acquire 51% of the capital and voting rights of the Dutch company TextileGenesis.
- Lectra extends its software offer to material traceabilityand reinforces its position in Industry 4.0.
- In early January, Lectra will acquire 51% of TextileGenesis for 15.2M euros.
- The acquisition of the remaining share capital and voting rights is expected to take place in two stages, in 2026 and 2028, for an amount that will be calculated based on a multiple of the 2025 and 2027 recurring revenues.
