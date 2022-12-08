Anaergia reaffirms FY 2022 and 2023 guidance
Dec. 08, 2022 5:01 AM ETAnaergia Inc. (ANRGF), ANRG:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Anaergia (OTCPK:ANRGF) has also reaffirmed its 2022 guidance and is providing guidance for 2023.
- In addition to the company’s Easy Energia facility, the second of the six Italian plants, Calimera, also started injecting RNG into the grid last month.
- An additional four BOO plants are still under construction in Italy, and these are expected to be commissioned later this year and in early 2023.
FY 2022 Revenue expected to be between C$160M-170M; Adjusted EBITDA expected to be negative C$10M.
FY 2023 Revenue expected to be between C$280M - 340M; Adjusted EBITDA expected to be negative C$25M - C$35M.
