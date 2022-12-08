Alvotech shares move to Nasdaq Iceland Main Market
Dec. 08, 2022 5:28 AM ETAlvotech (ALVO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) said its shares will move to the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market from the Nasdaq Iceland First North Growth market, effective Dec. 8.
- The Iceland-based company added that the ALVO symbol remains unchanged and trade on the Nasdaq U.S. stock exchange is not affected.
- A Main Market listing in Iceland can increase a company's visibility and, subject to conditions, may result in inclusion in Icelandic and international indexes, Alvotech noted.
- "After our debut as the first dual-listed Icelandic company in both the U.S. and Iceland, we are pleased to have our shares listed on the Main Market, which may allow a broader range of investors to invest in our shares," said Alvotech Founder and Executive Chairman Robert Wessman.
