RV wholesale shipments expected to drop 21% next year
Dec. 08, 2022 6:42 AM ETCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH), THOWGO, LCII, PATKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Retail sales for RVs, or recreational vehicles, dipped about 30% in November, a softer pace than in October.
- The drop is a combination of seasonality and higher rates.
- Towable inventory remained higher with 91% of dealers considering towable inventory "too high". A majority, 54%, of dealers reported motorhome inventory was "about right," while 31% said it was "too high." Used inventory below desired levels in both towables and motorhomes.
- A Baird report suggested 64% of towable dealers reported that promotions were "more aggressive" than last year. Just 33% of motorhome dealers reported that promotions were “more aggressive” than last year.
- "Manufacturers aren't discounting their products to the dealers as much as you would expect yet," one dealer said. "Most dealers are still stuffed to the gills with inventory that is going to probably have to be heavily discounted from the dealers’ side to get moved. Q1 and Q2 will be the best time for consumers to get great deals from most dealers."
- The RV Industry Association updated its 2022 and 2023 RV wholesale shipments forecast and is now calling for 379-404K shipments in 2023, a 21% decline.
- "While the RV industry is not immune from the effects of larger macroeconomics factors impacting consumers and the economy, this forecast shows the RV industry is continuing to normalize to pre-pandemic shipment levels," RVIA President and CEO Craig Kirby said. "The long-term health of the industry remains strong thanks to the droves of younger and more diverse buyers who have entered the RV lifestyle over the past few years."
- About $73.7B is generated by RV manufacturers and suppliers annually, with $35.7B coming RV campgrounds and related travel and $30.5B by RV sales and service activities.
Tickers to watch: Camping World (NYSE:CWH), Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), LCI Industries (LCII) and Winnebago (WGO), Patrick Industries (PATK)
Comments