S&P, Nasdaq futures tick up as cautious trading continues

Stock index futures were edging higher Thursday with macro catalysts hard to come by.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.2% and S&P futures (SPX) +0.1% were up a little. Dow futures (INDU) were flat.

Rates rebounded a little from recent declines, The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose 4 basis points to 3.45% and the 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) rose 2 basis points to 4.28%.

It "seems more that the (bond) market is not done squaring positions into year-end," ING said. "At the same time the market is increasingly adding to the rate cut expectations in the second half of 2023, further inverting this part of the money market curve."

Traders are already looking forward to rate decisions from the Fed and ECB next week.

A "potentially dovish signal (if you squint hard enough) came from the Bank of Canada, which is acting as something of a prelude ahead of the Fed, ECB and BoE decisions next week," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

There "were signs of a future pause in their statement, which said the 'Governing Council will be considering whether the policy interest rate needs to rise further'," Reid noted. "That’s the first time since the tightening cycle began that they haven’t explicitly said they expect further rate hikes, instead using softer language like 'considering'."

Before the bell, weekly initial jobless claims numbers arrive. The consensus is for a tick higher to 230K.

Meme stocks were among active names. AMC Entertainment (AMC) rebounded some from a selloff after with a source saying it is in no risk of immediate restructuring. GameStop (GME) was down slightly after posting a wider-than-expected loss.