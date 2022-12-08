Faraday Future selects Innovusion as LiDAR supplier for FF 91 luxury EV
Dec. 08, 2022 5:50 AM ETFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), FFIEWBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) (NASDAQ:FFIEW) selects Innovusion’s Falcon LiDAR to power the FF 91’s autonomous driving system.
- The system is intended to seamlessly integrate into the FF 91 Futurist to deliver additional real-time 3D vision, even in adverse weather conditions or the darkest of nights, providing a safer and more reliable driving experience.
- System is designed to provide a suite of driver assistance features that will help FF deliver innovative levels of safety, driver comfort and convenience in the FF 91 Futurist.
- Stock up 3.5% pre-market
