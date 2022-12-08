Compass psilocybin therapy shows promise in depression, bipolar disorder in trials

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) said new positive data demonstrating the potential of COMP360 psilocybin therapy in depression were presented at the Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP).

Psilocybin is a psychedelic compound found in 'magic mushrooms.'

The company presented results for COMP360 psilocybin therapy in type 2 bipolar disorder and a mechanistic analysis of a phase 2b trial of COMP360 in treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Type 2 bipolar disorder:

The company said 12 out of 14 patients went into remission for three months after a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin therapy, in an open-label study, run by Scott Aaronson at Sheppard Pratt Baltimore, in type 2 bipolar disorder.

In the study, the 12 out of 14 participants met response and remission criteria for the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) at 12 weeks after receiving COMP360.

In addition, there was no increase in the suicidality score based on MADRS, no manic symptoms and no unexpected adverse events or difficulties with the dosing sessions in the trial, according to the company.

Treatment-resistant depression (TRD):

Compass also presented data from a phase 2b trial of COMP360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, certain results from which were reported in November. The trial had evaluated COMP360 psilocybin (25mg or 10mg), compared to 1mg.

The company had said then that after a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin therapy, 29.1% of patients with TRD were in remission at week 3. A sustained response was seen through week 12 in twice the number of patients with TRD who received 25mg dose, compared to 1mg.

Compass said in a press release on Thursday that mechanism of action was validated: experiencing emotional breakthrough, and specific aspects of the subjective psychedelic experience, predicted reductions in depression severity three weeks after receiving COMP360.

The 25mg dose was significantly better at reducing depressive symptoms compared to a 1mg dose, but the 10mg dose was not found to be significantly better than 1mg, the company added.

Compass noted that the alliance between the participant and therapist did not predict improvement in symptoms of depression, suggesting that COMP360 psilocybin may provide greater therapeutic effect via its pharmacological action.

"The positive results published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed the efficacy of COMP360 psilocybin in treatment-resistant depression, and now these new findings are providing insights on how that antidepressant effect may be produced. This new analysis suggests that positive psychedelic experiences facilitate emotional breakthrough which may change thought patterns in people with depression," said David Feifel, principal investigator in the study.

The company added that it is undertaking a phase 3 program of COMP360 psilocybin therapy in TRD.