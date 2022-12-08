Gran Tierra Energy down 5% after giving 2023 guidance
Dec. 08, 2022 6:05 AM ETGran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), GTE:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) announced its 2023 capital budget and production guidance that shows average brent oil price of between $75-85/bbl, with $95/bbl being high case.
- Total Company Production expected to be between 32,000-34,000. About 30% of the company’s 2023 capital program is expected to be allocated to exploration activities and the drilling of 4 to 6 exploration/appraisal wells in Colombia and Ecuador.
- Gary Guidry, President and CEO, commented: "Our teams’ excellent work throughout 2022 has strongly positioned the Company for continued development and enhanced oil recovery activities in 2023 to optimize the value from each of our producing assets in Colombia. In addition, we plan to allocate about 30% of our 2023 capital program to prioritized exploration drilling opportunities in Colombia and Ecuador to follow up on our exciting initial exploration results in that 2022.
- Stock drops 4.8% during pre-market.
