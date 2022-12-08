British American Tobacco expects FY2022 sales growth in the range of 2% to 4%
Dec. 08, 2022
- British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) announced on Thursday that it expects revenue growth of 2% to 4% at constant currency rates in FY2022, as market for e-cigarettes and oral nicotine products is expanding.
- The company expects mid-single digit adjusted diluted earnings per share growth on a constant currency.
- CEO comment, “We continue to accelerate our A Better Tomorrow™ transformation, at pace. We are confident in delivering our 2022 guidance, demonstrating once again the strength and resilience of our business. I am proud of our people and their focus on the delivery of our three strategic priorities. Our New Category business continues to drive strong volume, revenue and market share growth and has become a significant contributor to group performance."
- The company is confident in delivering targets of £5B revenue, and profitability by 2025.
- For combustibles business, the company sees targeted portfolio of brands across price tiers to deliver a robust performance across APME, AMSSA and Europe, driven by resilient volumes.
- BTI expects to deliver strong adjusted operating margin improvement despite increasing inflation in supply chain.
- in 2022, the company sees another year of operating cash conversion well ahead of 90% target.
- Shares down 3% premarket. BTI gained more than 20% in value over a period of one year.
