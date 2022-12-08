GE HealthCare announces mid-term financial targets ahead of planned spinoff
- The Healthcare division of General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced Thursday its medium-term financial targets as a standalone company ahead of the planned spinoff as GE HealthCare (GEHC) in January.
- Ge Healthcare (GEHC) expects its organic revenue growth, adjusted EBIT margin, and free cash flow to reach mid-single digits, high teens to 20%, and more than 85%, respectively, in the medium term.
- The management unveiled the financial targets ahead of the company's Investor Day scheduled for today in New York at 8:00 am EST with presentations from senior management, including GE Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp, Jr. and GE HealthCare CEO Peter Arduini.
- "In this next chapter as a standalone company, GE HealthCare will be even better positioned to advance its mission of precision care, while driving growth, and margin expansion," Culp said.
- The spin is expected to complete on Jan. 03, and Ge Healthcare shares will begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol GEHC from Jan. 04.
- The business focused on screening, diagnostics, therapy, and monitoring will consist of segments: imaging, ultrasound, patient care solutions, and pharmaceutical diagnostics.
