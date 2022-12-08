Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares dipped in premarket action after the second report this week from Bloomberg suggesting demand in China may not be as robust as the automaker anticipated.

According to the outlet, Tesla (TSLA) will reduce worker schedules and has postponed the on-boarding of new hires. The new regimen, consisting of two 9.5 hour shifts per day as opposed to two 11.5 hour shifts, could be introduced as soon as December 12.

To be sure, Tesla China said reports from both Reuters and Bloomberg on planned production cuts were “untrue” on Monday. The company did not respond to SeekingAlpha’s request for comment on the latest reporting.

Shares of the Austin-based EV manufacturer fell 1.71% in premarket trading.

