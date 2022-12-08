Walgreens to offer free Paxlovid delivery with Uber, DoorDash

Dec. 08, 2022 6:51 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), DASH, UBERBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

FDA To Allow Pharmacists To Prescribe COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid

Joe Raedle

  • Pharmacy store chain Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) announced on Thursday a partnership with DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) to offer free delivery of COVID-19 oral antiviral therapy, Paxlovid.
  • Same day prescription delivery is available on eligible Paxlovid prescriptions only, with over 8,000 Walgreens locations offering the service.
  • This initiative is aimed at increasing access to COVID-19 treatment, with a focus on reaching those in socially vulnerable or medically underserved areas at a time when COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise again across the U.S.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.