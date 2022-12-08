Walgreens to offer free Paxlovid delivery with Uber, DoorDash
Dec. 08, 2022 6:51 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), DASH, UBERBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Pharmacy store chain Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) announced on Thursday a partnership with DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) to offer free delivery of COVID-19 oral antiviral therapy, Paxlovid.
- Same day prescription delivery is available on eligible Paxlovid prescriptions only, with over 8,000 Walgreens locations offering the service.
- This initiative is aimed at increasing access to COVID-19 treatment, with a focus on reaching those in socially vulnerable or medically underserved areas at a time when COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise again across the U.S.
