Korn/Ferry Non-GAAP EPS of $1.43 beats by $0.02, revenue of $735.7M beats by $40.38M
Dec. 08, 2022 6:57 AM ETKorn Ferry (KFY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Korn/Ferry press release (NYSE:KFY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.43 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $735.7M (+14.3% Y/Y) beats by $40.38M.
- Fee revenue of $727.8 million, an increase of 14%
- Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA were $119.6 million (operating margin of 16.4%) and $131.1 million (Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.0%), respectively, in Q2 FY’23
- Q3 Outlook:
- Q3 FY’23 fee revenue is expected to be in the range of $660 million and $690 million; and
- Q3 FY’23 diluted earnings per share is expected to range between $0.40 to $0.66 and adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to range between $0.88 to $1.00 vs consensus of $1.32.
- Q3 FY’23 and Q4 FY'23 Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 14% to 15%.
