Korn/Ferry Non-GAAP EPS of $1.43 beats by $0.02, revenue of $735.7M beats by $40.38M

Dec. 08, 2022 6:57 AM ETKorn Ferry (KFY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Korn/Ferry press release (NYSE:KFY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.43 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $735.7M (+14.3% Y/Y) beats by $40.38M.
  • Fee revenue of $727.8 million, an increase of 14%
  • Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA were $119.6 million (operating margin of 16.4%) and $131.1 million (Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.0%), respectively, in Q2 FY’23
  • Q3 Outlook:
  • Q3 FY’23 fee revenue is expected to be in the range of $660 million and $690 million; and
  • Q3 FY’23 diluted earnings per share is expected to range between $0.40 to $0.66 and adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to range between $0.88 to $1.00 vs consensus of $1.32.
  • Q3 FY’23 and Q4 FY'23 Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 14% to 15%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.