Liquidity Services Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 misses by $0.04, revenue of $75.2M beats by $2.32M
Dec. 08, 2022 7:00 AM ETLiquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Liquidity Services press release (NASDAQ:LQDT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $75.2M (+7.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.32M.
- Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) of $283.3 million, up 16%, and Revenue of $75.2 million, up 7%, from higher consignment activity
- Q1 Guidance:
- GMV - We expect GMV to range from $265 million to $295 million.
- GAAP Net Income - We expect GAAP Net Income to range from $1.0 million to $4.0 million.
- GAAP Diluted EPS - We expect GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to range from $0.03 to $0.12.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - We expect Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to range from $7.0 million to $10.0 million.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS - We expect Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share to range from $0.09 to $0.18 vs cosensus of $0.17.
