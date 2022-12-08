Iridium Communications initiates quarterly dividend of $0.13

Dec. 08, 2022 7:13 AM ETIridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) declares $0.13/share quarterly dividend.
  • Forward yield 1.05%
  • Payable March 30; for shareholders of record March 15; ex-div March 14.

  • "By remaining focused on our mission of connecting people and "things" from anywhere on the planet, we continue to see record subscriber and free cash flow growth. As a result, Iridium is once again positioned to reward its shareholders. As we look towards 2023, we remain committed to innovations that exploit the unique capabilities of our network and further our value and position as an industry leader." said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium.  

